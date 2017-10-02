Beverly Anderson (09-28-17)

WINDER - Beverly Anderson, 85, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017, surrounded by her family.
A native of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Wiley and Viola Finch DeLay. She was preceded in death on December 31, 2007, by her husband, Robert Anderson. Mrs. Anderson had resided in Barrow County for most of her life and was a homemaker. She was former employee of Roses in Winder and was a Christian lady who loved her God and her family.
Survivors include her children, Andy Anderson, Pompano Beach, Fla., Steven (Elaine) Anderson, Braselton, Sheryl Rumley, Auburn, and Terri (Bobby) Mathis, Winder; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Billie Sue Page, Statham.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 1, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony Boggus officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
