Clayton Blackstock (09-30-17)

Clayton James Blackstock passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017, at Piedmont-Athens Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
A resident of Barrow County for most of his life, he was the son of the late Elery and Lorea Davis Blackstock. Mr. Blackstock was a member of Whistleville Christian Church and was a retired carpenter.
Survivors include his wife, Linnis Bell Blackstock, Winder; children, Tim (Gail) Blackstock and Debbie (Jeff) Holbrook, all of Buford; two grandsons, Adam Blackstock and Jeffery Holbrook; five great-grandchildren; sister, Gail Collins, Auburn; and brother, Billy Jack Blackstock, Auburn.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 4, at 2 p. m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Linwood Smith and Tom Emerson officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the Whistleville Christian Church Bus Ministry, 83 Patrick Mill Road, S. W., Winder, Georgia 30680.
