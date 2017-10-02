Man survives horrible truck, tractor collision

Greg Osborne and Ricky Hix had just finished working on a food plot Sept. 19 off Holly Creek Church Road. Osborne turned onto the roadway on his John Deere tractor and Hix was still at the gate when he heard a massive roar and crash about 100 yards away.
Osborne’s tractor had been hit by a 2002 Ford Super Duty truck driven by Duncan Patton. Hix said the truck had been traveling at a very high rate of speed when it hit his friend’s tractor. And he hurried over to find the tractor ripped in half. Osborne was pinned under the front end. Hix said his friend was making a terrible gurgling noise and he was afraid he wasn’t going to live. He made quick phone calls to 9-1-1, where he serves as the assistant director, and to others he knew to get there quickly with tractors to help lift the heavy machinery off of Osborne.
“He was suffocating,” said Hix.
Hix’s son, Matt, arrived quickly. Then, another man showed up and tapped Hix on the shoulder. Hix recalled that the man said, you pull him out, while we lift this off him. And Hix said the man, who he couldn’t identify, and his son, Matt, lifted the heavy equipment off Osborne as Hix dragged him out from beneath the wreckage. Hix said he had no doubt Osborne wouldn’t have lived if he had stayed under the tractor, where he couldn’t breathe. Instead, Osborne was treated for cuts to the head, but was miraculously not seriously injured.
“I’m sure Greg would like to shake his hand,” said Hix of the man who stopped to help. “I’d like to shake his hand.”
The motorist faces citations for following to close and driving too fast for conditions.
Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore said that the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. He motorists need to be on the lookout for farm equipment on Madison County roads.
“They (motorists) need to slow down and pay attention, especially during hay cutting season like we have now,” said Moore. “They have just as much right to be on the road (with farm equipment) as other vehicles.”
That sentiment is echoed by local farmers, who say they feel troubled by the attitude some people tend to take with farm vehicles on roadways, which can lead to safety hazards.
Farmer Cory Clements, who is a volunteer fireman and arrived on the scene at last Tuesday’s wreck, said he’s seen respect for farmers on roads decline over the years. Farm vehicles generally travel at 18-to-25 miles per hour and can’t keep up with general traffic. But farmers often work land over vast areas and can’t avoid mixing with other traffic on occasion.
“The lack of respect for farm equipment on the roadways is getting worse and worse,” he said. “We’re not trying to slow anyone down. We’re trying to make a living.”
Clements and other farmers say they are met with a lot of impatience from local motorists, who pass at high rates of speed on curves and on hills.
Farmer Sam Jackson said he sees motorists reacting with hostility to the farm equipment on roads. He said he was following someone who works for him on a large combine recently and they had proper safety lights and were moving as quickly as possible to get back home. Meanwhile, motorists were passing in bad spots at high speeds.
“People were really getting irritated,” he said, adding that there were no birds or obscene gestures, but the attitude was clear.
He said he aims to stay clear of roads when there’s school traffic, but sometimes getting on the road is unavoidable. It’s just part of being in the farming business.
“No one is intentionally trying to slow down traffic,” he said. “We’re just trying to make a living.”
Farmer Russ Moon said a man who works for him was hit from behind in a large tractor at the end of July and suffered some internal injuries.
“I blame cell phones,” he said, noting that the truck driver hit the tractor on a straightaway on Hwy. 72. “He wasn’t paying attention. He ran straight into him and didn’t hit the brakes.”
Moon said the driver was fortunate not to have died. He said he might have lost his life on a smaller tractor.
“This happens all the time,” said Moon regarding traffic accidents where distracted motorists hit farm equipment.
He said that the law requires motorists to slow down to the speed of the farm equipment before they pass it. If someone approaches from behind at a high rate of speed and passes, then they’ve failed to abide by the law.
Moon and other farmers say they recognize that the area is not as rural as it used to be. But he said there are still farmers on the roads in Madison County trying to make a living and trying to stay safe as they do it. They urged drivers to look out for tractors and other farm equipment and to realize that the minutes shaved aren’t worth the potential loss of life in an accident.
“It’s not worth losing your life to avoid following a tractor for a few minutes,” said Clements. “It’s a dangerous problem.”
