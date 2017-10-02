Still no fee on burying deceased livestock

There is no fee for having the county government bury deceased livestock in Madison County.
And it will stay that way, for now.
Madison County commissioners discussed potentially implementing a fee for burying large animals, but the group voted down a proposed $50 fee on burial by a 3-2 vote. Theresa Bettis made the motion to start charging a fee for burials and Jim Escoe, who earlier in the meeting proposed a $75 fee, which failed due to a lack of a second, voted with Bettis to create the fee. Commissioners Lee Allen, Tripp Strickland and John Pethel voted not to introduce a fee.
Pethel said farmers are already being hit with a tax increase.
“We just had a huge tax increase and to add a service fee to farmers would be adding insult to injury,” said Pethel.
Escoe said homeowners, not farmers, are the ones getting pinched the most by tax increases. He said farmers are in business to make money and losing animals is part of that business. Escoe owns a trophy business and says he doesn’t get any taxpayer subsidies for his expenses. He said he doesn’t understand why farmers should either.
“Raising cattle is a business and burying cows that die on your property is the cost of doing business,” said Escoe. “Why should my tax dollars go to subsidize someone else’s business?”
Four people spoke up Monday and asked the board not to implement the fees. Former commissioner Stanley Thomas pointed out that the service is in part to keep rotting animals from becoming a health hazard.
Commission chairman John Scarborough said there is a cost to the county in burying animals free of charge. He mentioned that the figure is in the $15,000-to-$20,000 range, which could cover the cost of a vehicle. He said the county needs to include this cost in its budget. Scarborough said the county is on pace to bury 250 animals this year.
To comment, visit The Madison County Journal Facebook page or send a letter to the editor with your first and last name and town of residence to zach@mainstreetnews.com
