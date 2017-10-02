Commissioners set list for road projects

Madison County gets some cash each year from the state for local roads. And county commissioners agreed Sept. 25 what roads will get attention when that money is received.
The board voted 5-0 to approve a list of Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) projects for this year. The county anticipates receiving $720,000 in state funds through the LMIG program. It is required to $230,000 in matching funds in order to receive that money. So, it will have $950,000 to go toward local road projects.
Roads approved for resurfacing totaled roughly 6.6 miles and included Irvin Kirk Road, 1.58 miles; Poca Road, .9 miles; Clements Road, 1.86 miles; Still O’Kelly Road, .5 miles; Beck Road, .2 miles at the ends; Erastus Church Road, .19 miles from the Jackson County line to Neese-Commerce Road; Ed Coile Road, 1.05 miles; and Valley Road, .3 miles.
The board may contract with Oglethorpe County, as it has done in recent years, to handle the roadwork.
The board is also considering adopting the following private drives to be maintained by the county: Hickory Hills, .96 miles; Hope Drive, .56 miles; Paradise Valley Road, .33 miles; South Creek Drive, .3 miles; and Stapler Road, .41 miles. The group agreed to go ahead and seek rights of way for maintaining these roads. Scarborough said it will cost roughly $222,000 to bring those roads up to county specifications. These roads total approximately 2.56 miles.
“These are the private drives we hear the most about,” he said.
The county also abandoned 2.43 miles of roadways Sept. 25, including M&S Lane, Old M&S Lane, Cane Road and Hill Morris Road.
In other matters, the board agreed to have the county handle tax collections for the cities of Ila and Colbert with a 2.5 service collection percent fee going to the county for handling the service. Comer remains the only city in the county handling its own tax collections. Hull doesn’t collect taxes. The county also agreed to handle building permits and inspections for Colbert.
Commissioner Stanley Thomas addressed the board and said he took issue with how previous board spending was characterized in a recent letter to the editor. He gave a detailed summary of how he and other board members handled a variety of spending matters during his time in office and said he had always acted in the interest of the county.
