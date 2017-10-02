MCMS football team whips Elbert, falls to Hart Co.

The Madison County Mustangs defeated the Elbert County Rams Sept. 14, 44-8.
It was another big day for Running back Zahmerius “Z” Shiflet who carried the ball 19 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Ty’Quaveon Chappell was also able to add to the big win, rushing four times for 50 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Defensively, it was a big day for middle linebacker Tyler Wright who led the team in tackles with six and a half, along with a forced fumble. The defensive standout though this week was cornerback Peyton South, who sealed the win with an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the waning minutes of the game.
“It is always a good feeling to be able to go on the road and win a big game the way we did,” said head coach Josh Callicutt. “Our boys were knocked down early by Elbert when they scored their only touchdown, but our players showed that toughness we had been looking for all year. Hopefully we can continue this pattern of being able to step up in big games.”
The Mustangs followed the blowout win with their first loss of the season Thursday to the Bullpups of Hart County, 24-0.
“The score was not indicative of how the game truly went,” said Callicutt. “In the first half we were not able to finish tackles, which allowed Hart County to capitalize on our mishaps.”
The Mustangs responded defensively in the second half, holding Hart County to just a field goal. Middle linebackers Tyler Wright, Zahmerius “Z” Shiflet, and defensive end Calib Posey were critical in many defensive series throughout the game.
But the offense was unable to find any kind of rhythm. The Hart County defense was able to hold Shiflet to only 78 yards rushing. Quarterback Ben Bray was able to connect with South for 31 yards and running back Cooper Brown for 23 yards for the big offensive plays of the game.
“If we could have made crucial three tackles in the first half, and that game becomes so much closer,” said Callicutt. “Hart County simply held onto the ball and controlled the time of possession in the second half. We started to get things going on the last drive, but were still short of finding the end zone. I told the boys before and after the game, ‘Win, lose, or draw, you will be playing them again.’ Our new goal for the team is to get back to a position where we can have a rematch with Hart County, hopefully in the NEGIAA Championship game.”
The Mustangs play the rest of their season at home, with Franklin County coming to town Sept. 28 and Stephens County Oct. 5.
Callicutt said he feels the Mustangs have a good shot at not only making, but hosting a playoff game in the NEGIAA region playoffs.
