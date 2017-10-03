‘Pete’ Hulsey 09-29-17)

COLBERT – Clifford Paul Hulsey “Pete," passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017, peacefully surrounded by his family following a long, courageous battle with heart disease.
He was the son of the late Roy “Bo” Hulsey and Pauline Cates Hulsey. He was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Hulsey; and a special brother-in-law, Taylor Strickland. He retired from Xerox after 30-plus years, later becoming a broker with Century 21, and was a member of Living Water Baptist Church in Arnoldsville. He served proudly as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Peggy Ann Hulsey; children, Linda Callaway and Darren Kitchens, both of Colbert; granddaughters, Lisa Rogers Lowe (Travis), Arnoldsville, and Crystal Callaway, Bowman; brothers, Ronnie Hulsey (Jimmie), Buford, and Doug Hulsey (Kathy), Braselton; sister, Pamela Strickland; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Isaiah Callaway, Cassidy Ann Lowe, Netanya Diane Haley and John Paul Callaway; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, October 4, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Pastor Tim McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

