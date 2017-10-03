Perry Darnell (10-02-17)

Tuesday, October 3. 2017
AUBURN - Perry Ray Darnell, 75, passed away Monday, October 2, 2017.

He was of the Baptist denomination. Perry loved the outdoors and working on old cars. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Vallie Stover Darnell; and three brothers, James, Robert Jr. and Glenn Darnell.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mavis Woods Darnell; three sons, Dennis Darnell, Auburn, Jeff Darnell (Amy), Monroe and Mike Darnell (Cheryl), Bethlehem; a daughter, Vicky Adams (Joey), Dacula; two brothers, Dale Darnell, Maryville, Tenn. and Troy Darnell, Sevierville, Tenn.; and six grandchildren, Virginia Darnell, Katelynn Darnell, Grace Adams, Kyle Darnell, Ella Adams and Colt Darnell.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 5, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder. Interment will follow visitation in Barrow Memorial Gardens with military honors.

Smith Funeral Home Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
