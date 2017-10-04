Football: Undefeated Doggs face huge region road test at Lanier

Before the start of the 2017 season, Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb talked about the importance of his team being able to take the next step.
The Bulldoggs have reached the state playoffs three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history, but each year they’ve gone in as a No. 4 seed and had to open up on the road against a region champion. Each of those games, they suffered a blowout loss.
At 6-0 and ranked eighth in GHSA Class AAAAAA, Winder-Barrow appears destined for the postseason once again, but to have a better shot of winning once they get there, the Bulldoggs will need to start beating the upper-echelon teams in their region, Webb acknowledges.
That starts Friday when the Bulldoggs travel to Sugar Hill for a Region 8-AAAAAA battle with Lanier.
The Longhorns (3-2, 0-0 region) have soundly defeated Winder-Barrow each of the last three seasons — on their way to region championships in 2014 and 2015 and a second-place finish a year ago.
“Obviously, they’re a team that been a region champion and home seed and has proven they can win those big games,” Webb said of Lanier. “Beating those guys would certainly put us in a favorable position to get a favorable (playoff) seed. It would be a big step forward for our program.”
But Webb knows that will be easier said than done against a Lanier team, which also has the advantage of having had two weeks to get ready for the Bulldoggs after a bye week.
Lanier has won its last two games over Lambert and St. Pius X after losses to South Gwinnett and perennial power Northside-Warner Robins. Lanier and Winder-Barrow have a common opponent this season in Northview, which the Longhorns beat 33-24 and the Doggs routed 38-14.
“They’re a really good defensive football team that is fast and physical,” Webb said. “Offensively, they’re a spread team like us with a lot of different weapons at running back and wide receiver. Their quarterback has progressed weekly and gotten much better as the year has gone on. And they’ve had a chance to heal up and probably see us in person and that just makes this week all the more challenging.”
See more in the Oct. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Undefeated Doggs face huge region road test at Lanier
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry