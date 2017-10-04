The old saying “from the frying pan into the fire” rings true for the Apalachee High School football team this week.
After facing an undefeated Winder-Barrow team last week, the Wildcats will host Dacula on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest. The Falcons are the defending region champion and their 1-4 overall record this season is more an indication of who they have played as opposed to a lack of talent.
“They had a similar record last season at this time and went on to win region,” Apalachee coach Steve Sims said. “They may be a little better this year. We know they are a good team. You can’t look at their record. They are going to come in here and be a physical team and that’s something we are going to have to deal with.”
The Wildcats are coming off a 56-14 loss to WBHS in their region opener last Friday in the annual Battle of Barrow.
AHS led 8-7 in the first quarter and was still in the game at halftime despite trailing 28-14.
“We came out and started the game with what looked like a good drive before having the pick-six,” Sims said. “We’d like to think things could have been closer had we not done that. We ran the football OK considering Winder-Barrow has a good defensive front. Our backs are running the football hard. We just aren’t good enough to overcome mistakes. We are young and inexperienced on defense but we have to be able to slow some people down and make them punt once in a while.”
See more in the Oct. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Wildcats prepare to host another tough region foe
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry