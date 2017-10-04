The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team has been going strong since July 10.
When factoring in scrimmages and preseason contests, Knights coach Lance Fendley said his team has already played the equivalent of 10 contests. With that in mind, the bye week is a much-welcomed sight.
In fact, Fendley was on his way to a school spiritual retreat Monday morning along with 120 students, something BCA takes part in each year around this time.
The coach said it would be nice to not have to worry about trying to prepare for a football game this Friday night.
“This retreat is something we’ve been doing since I’ve been here,” Fendley said. “The kids look forward to it and they really don’t want to go out and knock each other around trying to get ready for a football game. We will work on our timing between the quarterback and our receivers and trying to get better at getting the football down the field vertically. People are going to continue to try and stop our running game so we need to step up our passing attack.”
Another area of focus this week will be defensive coverages in the secondary and simply allowing players to get their legs back under them.
“We have two very important region games left,” Fendley said.
“We will have a heavy focus on Heritage. I have already been watching tape on Heritage. We just have to focus on them one at a time. If we don’t win the first one then we won’t control our own destiny.”
For more, see the Oct. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Knights enter long-awaited bye week after tough loss
