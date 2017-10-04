Volleyball: GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA volleyball tournament set to open Thursday at Winder-Barrow High

MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
The GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA volleyball tournament field is set.
The six-team, double-elimination tournament will begin 5 p.m. Thursday at Winder-Barrow High School and continue Saturday at WBHS.
Gainesville is the top seed for the area tournament, Apalachee is No. 2 and Winder-Barrow is No. 3. Habersham Central, Lanier and Dacula round out the field.
Below is a schedule for the tournament.

THURSDAY
Match 1: Habersham Central vs. Lanier, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Winder-Barrow vs. Dacula, 5 p.m.
Match 3: Gainesville vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 4: Apalachee vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Match Game 3, 7 p.m.
Match 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Match Game 4, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY
Match 7: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 10 a.m.
Match 8: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 10 a.m.
Match 9: Loser Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8, 11 a.m.
Match 10: Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 9, noon
Match 11 (if necessary): Re-match of Match 10, 1 p.m.
