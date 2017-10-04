Day resigns from economic position; Plans to open consulting business

Banks County’s head economic developer for the past six years is stepping down to start his own consulting business.
Brad Day submitted his letter or resignation on Sept. 26, giving the Banks County Board of Commissioners 30-days notice.
Day said he has received the backing and some capital from the private sector and he plans to start his own consulting business.
“You go out when you are on top,” said Day. “So this is a good time for me to leave. I have to do what is best for man and look out for the future of my family.”
