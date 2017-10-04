Commerce to host Bicycle, Brews and BBQ

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
The second annual Bicycle, Brews & BBQ festival with Cruising Commerce will be held Saturday, Oct. 7.
The festival begins at noon and BBQers will compete for the People’s Choice and competition judging. BBQ competition will be in the city lot adjacent to Trademark Medical Transport and across the street from the post office.
Judging of chicken will be at 3 p.m.; rib judging will be at 3:30; and Peoples’ Choice will be from 4 to 6 p.m.
The beer garden will be in the same area from 1 to 8 p.m. Beer and wine will be available at downtown restaurants – Commerce

For more information, see the Oct. 4th issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.