Pendergrass Ok’s large warehouse

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
The City of Pendergrass approved last week a rezoning for a one-million sq. ft. warehouse in the small town.
The speculative project is being done by Exeter Properties, a large development company with warehouses located all around the nation, including Georgia. It will be located on Hwy. 129 near the north city limits of Pendergrass.
