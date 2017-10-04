The City of Pendergrass approved last week a rezoning for a one-million sq. ft. warehouse in the small town.
The speculative project is being done by Exeter Properties, a large development company with warehouses located all around the nation, including Georgia. It will be located on Hwy. 129 near the north city limits of Pendergrass.
Pendergrass Ok’s large warehouse
