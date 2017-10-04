A woman on Highland Way said a dog attacked a 1-year-old child and bit its face.
The child was taken to the Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.
The homeowner said her 12-year-old daughter saw the dog attack while they were on the front porch of the house.
The girl said she saw the dog on the child, biting her in the face. She kicked the dog to get it off the child and took the infant in the house.
The homeowner said she has been feeding the dog for more than a year and it had never bitten anyone.
Dog attacks 1-year-old in Arcade
