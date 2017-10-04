Rutland director resigns amid investigation that involved a student from Commerce

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
Rutland Academy’s director recently resigned following an investigation into the apparent misuse of support services offered to a Commerce student.
Rutland is a program for special needs students in NEGA located in Athens that services 13 school districts in the area.
The Commerce City School System sent an autistic student to Rutland and his IEP specified he needed a one-on-one teacher and paraprofessional for safety reasons.
Both the teacher’s and paraprofessional’s salaries were paid for by Commerce.
But Commerce school leaders learned the paraprofessional hadn’t worked with the student and didn’t even know him.
She’d been working part-time with other school students at Rutland.

For the full story, see the Oct. 4th issue of The Jackson Herald.
