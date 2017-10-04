The Banks County High School cross country teams didn’t waste time in making a mark on the 2017 season.
After competing in only one race headed into last week, the boys’ and girls’ teams took to competition twice in five days. First was the home meet in which the boys won the overall race over Union County. The girls finished second to Union County. Multiple teams competed in the competition including Lumpkin, Rabun and Madison counties.
On Saturday, both squads traveled to South Carolina to test their running skills against our neighbors’ best cross country runners at the Domino’s Invitational hosted by T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson, S.C. The results were impressive as the boys finished third overall. Thirteen teams competed in the race. The girls finished sixth out of eight teams.
“I was very proud of how the teams performed,” head coach Will Foster said, “mostly considering they had never run the course they ran Saturday and had only seen one of the teams we saw at the meet before.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Cross Country: BC has strong showing in South Carolina
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry