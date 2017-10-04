Football: Leopards look ahead to off week

The Banks County Leopards fell to Rabun County 45-7 last Friday night in Homer.
The Leopards (2-4, 1-1 Region 8-AA) were led by Clayton Dykhouse’s 111 rushing yards on 20 carries. He scored the team’s lone touchdown. He also completed three passes.
Blake Segars caught three passes for 19 yards.
As a team, the Leopards totaled 138 yards of offense and gained only five first downs.
“Looking back at Friday, I thought we competed well in the first half,” said Leopards’ head coach Josh Shoemaker, “first quarter really well.”
A chance at a field goal late in the first quarter would’ve kept the Leopards down but only 7-3. Instead they were down 7-0.
“I’m going to tell you, Rabun County is a dang good football team,” Shoemaker said. “There’s a reason why they’re ranked where they’re ranked, so they’re a really good football team and I thought we did OK.”
