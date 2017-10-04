SOFTBALL: Jackson Co. softball team advances to region finals with lopsided wins

Jackson County’s regular-season dominance of Region 8-AAA carried over to the first day of the region tournament.
The host Panthers, who went 10-0 against 8-AAA opponents during the regular season schedule, beat Morgan County 12-4 in five innings in the opening round on Tuesday and blasted Franklin County 8-1 later in the evening to advance to the region finals on Thursday.
Jackson County (21-7) will face the winner of Franklin County and Morgan County at 4 p.m. with a second game scheduled for 6 p.m., if needed, in this double-elimination tournament. Since the Panthers have yet to lose, they only need to win the first game on Thursday to capture the region title.
“We wanted to make sure that we got to that championship game undefeated and they have to beat us twice,” first-year coach Chad Brannon said.
Brannon added, “We’ve done everything we can do, and we’re sitting where we need to be sitting.”
The program is aiming for its third 8-AAA crown in the last six years.
The Panthers breezed past Morgan County in Game 1 on Tuesday, scoring eight runs in the first two innings.
Meghan Sorrells went 1-for-2, driving in three runs on a bases clearing double. Caroline Davis also went 1-for-2 and added a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to give Jackson County an 11-3 lead. Davis scored three runs in the victory.
Sara Beth Allen got the starting nod in the circle and earned the win. She threw five innings, allowing five hits, four runs and three walks while striking out five.
“Sara Beth did a great job,” Brannon said. “She pitched really well.”
Allen then delivered a big performance offensively in the nightcap in the rout of Franklin County, going 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs.
Jackson County led the Lions 1-0 after four innings but broke the game open with four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. Brannon said the players held a quick team meeting before coming to bat in the pivotal fifth inning.
“They’re player-led, and we (the coaches) just get out of their way a lot of times and they just take care of it,” he said. “We’re lucky to have that.”
Meanwhile, Brooke Kibble continued her stellar season in the circle, throwing seven innings, allowing one run and five hits, to pick up her 16th win of the year. She walked just one batter and struck out four.
“Kibbe did what Kibbe does,” Brannon said. “(She) allowed one run in seven innings against a really good Franklin team.”
The coach said the team’s victory over Franklin County was as complete a performance it has had this season between pitching, hitting and defense. He hopes that bodes well for the region finals.
“That’s about as close as we’ve been all year,” Brannon said. “Because that’s a good, good (Franklin County) team right there. It seems like we’re peaking at the right time and it seems like we’re doing all the little things. We’ll just wait and see Thursday.”
