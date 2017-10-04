SOFTBALL: Dragons win pair of close games, advance to region finals

The Jefferson softball team powered through its share of nip-and-tuck games throughout the Region 8-AAAA regular season. The first day of the region tournament was no different.
The Dragons (16-7) outlasted Madison County 3-2 in a marathon, 10-inning affair on Tuesday at home and then pulled off a 2-0 win over Stephens County later in the evening to advance to Thursday’s region finals.
“Sometimes I feel like it’s good for us to get put in those situations maybe to ground us a little bit and to keep us focused,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said. “My kids did a really good job staying focused throughout those 10 innings. It was a tough 10 innings. Madison County played really well. I do kind of appreciate those games because I think it prepares us for possibly what’s to come in the state playoffs.”
Jefferson — the defending region champions — will play either Stephens County or Madison County at 4 p.m. for the region title. Because this is a double elimination tournament, the Dragons will only need to win once to capture the championship since Jefferson has already handed both teams a loss. Should Jefferson lose, it will play again at 6 p.m.
The Dragons broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 10th in their first-round matchup with Madison County with a two-out single from pinch hitter Alisyn Ferrell to score Dawson Horn.
Giorgia Russell went 3-for-4 in the victory. Sam Vinson was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Savannah Dooley went 2-for-5.
Emily Perrin threw all 10 innings, allowing five hits, two runs (none earned) and two walks while striking out five.
Perrin then tossed a shutout against Stephens County in the nightcap — her second in as many games against the Indians. She allowed five hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.
“She’s still growing as a pitcher and she’s still learning and things like that, but she’s got one of the best defenses behind her,” Bostwick said. “And I think she’s finally realizing that, and that has let her throw the ball a little bit better in some tough situations.”
Russell went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Dragons at the plate in the win over Stephens County.
The Dragons will try to win their second consecutive region title when they host the region finals on Thursday. Bostwick said playing for the 8-AAAA title once again is an accomplishment.
“We’re really excited about it,” she said. “I think those kids deserve to be there. They’ve worked hard, and I they’re excited about it, too.”
And, yes, the coach expects another pressure-packed day of softball.
“It will be a long one,” Bostwick said. “That’s what I’m preparing myself for.”
