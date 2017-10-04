Upper Oconee water authority budget up 5 percent

The four-counties that make up the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority will pay about 5 percent more for the FY 2018 expenses and about 2 percent more for capital asset renewal.
The UOBWA will consider the FY 2018 budget at its Nov. 15 meeting. The authority is made up of representatives from Barrow, Jackson, Oconee and Clarke counties.
It provides water to those counties from the Bear Creek Reservoir, which is in southwest Jackson County. Barrow, Jackson and Oconee counties receive treated water from the plant at the reservoir. Clarke County gets raw water from the authority. The UOBWA budget for FY 2018 is $3.5 million and the total expenses will be $7.8 million.
The debt service fund, paid by Barrow, Jackson and Oconee counties for the water treatment plant, is $3.2 million. Barrow County pays about 37.5 percent of expenses and Oconee County pays nearly 21 percent. Jackson County, which is the largest user in the authority, pays about 41.5 percent of expenses.
Sizable increases in the budget include engineering costs and management fees to Jacobs Engineering, which manages the reservoir and water plant. Jacobs is projected to get $1.2 million, which is about $108,000 more than in FY 17 and engineering costs are anticipated to increase about $100,000.
Much of the increased costs are for an updated water supply master plan.
Bob Snipes, the owners’ representative for management, said the plan has not been revised since the authority started. Snipes said the estimated cost of the plan is $250,000. He added it is planned to be paid in two fiscal years.
The water supply plan would look at the life expectancy of the reservoir.
“You need to know when you need to start design work or when you need to expand the water treatment plant,” Snipes said.
It also would do projections on population for the counties and per capita water usage figures. It would consider new stream flow projections, how water conservation measures affect usage and a drought protection plan. Snipes said he would “suggest you look carefully” for ways to lengthen the group’s drought protection plan.
