Council smothers Waffle House plans?

Plans to construct another Waffle House may have been diced by Braselton leaders.
The Braselton Town Council held a special called meeting last week to restrict hours on new restaurants, apparently amid concerns about a 24-hour Waffle House planned in front of Ace Hardware on Hwy. 211 near Chateau Elan.
The vote, which will require new restaurants to close at 1 a.m. and open no earlier than 5:30 a.m., faced opposition by one council member.
Council member Becky Richardson noted the property is already zoned commercial and is under contract.
She cited a letter from Scott Snedecor, a representative of Liberty Village where the Waffle House is proposed, claiming the vote could prevent the project. In that letter, Snedecor noted he doesn’t “believe Waffle House does exceptions to their 24-hour policy” and suspects the amendment “will probably kill this contract.”
WAS AMENDMENT TARGETED AT WAFFLE HOUSE?
Richardson said it seemed the “urgent” council meeting was called specifically to thwart the project and “to stop this Waffle House from being built.”
“To me, it’s almost like trying to move the goal post in the middle of the game,” Richardson said.
But Mayor Bill Orr disagreed with Richardson’s claim that the council was trying to stop the Waffle House. Instead, he said the council needs to improve its regulations now that development is picking up.
“It is something we need to address,” he said.
Orr said the town was “exposed” and he was apparently concerned that 24-hour restaurants could be approved with no “discussion or notification” (as long as the property has the appropriate zoning).
Still, Richardson expressed her disapproval of the vote.
“I’m astounded that the Town of Braselton is conducting business like this,” she said. “I think this is just wrong to implement some type of ordinance when we know what’s going on.”
Richardson also said the decision could keep other restaurants from opening in the town.
“I cannot support conducting town business this way,” she said.
