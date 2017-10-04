Man shoots himself during traffic stop

A Buford man shot himself during a recent traffic stop in Braselton after he allegedly pleaded with officers to shoot him. Daniel Curtis Ridgeway, 34, was transported to the hospital after the shooting.
It was the second self-inflicted shooting incident at a traffic stop in recent weeks in the Braselton area.
The incident also led to the arrest of a woman and officers recovered suspected methamphetamine and heroin, along with a digital scale, syringes, a glass pipe and a spoon.
Officers stopped the two after seeing the vehicle had a broken taillight and failed to maintain lane several times.
At one point in the stop, Ridgeway reportedly reached for a firearm, which he dropped shortly after.
Ridgeway told officers he “wanted us to shoot him and that he was not going back to jail,” according to the incident report. He reportedly repeated similar statements throughout the incident.
He was eventually able to roll the vehicle window up, but he continued to yell for the officers to shoot him.
Ridgeway reportedly placed the handgun (a .380) under his chin and the officer heard two gunshots.
He continued to move around in the vehicle, but he still had the gun in his hand, so officers didn’t approach.
Ridgeway ultimately got out of the vehicle and refused to lay down. BPD and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies decided to approach Ridgeway “in time to attempt to save his life.” He was detained after resisting arrest and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
See the full story in the Oct. 4 issue of The Braselton News.
