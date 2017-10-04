John Hasenauer (10-03-17)

NICHOLSON - John William Hasenauer, 58, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.
John was born in Doylestown, Pa., the son of Idalean Hasenauer and the late William Hasenauer of Point Pleasant Pa.
He was a son, a husband, father, soldier, and a friend. Mr. Hasenauer was a nurse, a physician’s assistant, an EMT, a fireman, and a Hotshot fire jumper. He flew medevac in Alaska and was featured on the Yucon Men TV show. He was a champion horseman, who enjoyed Gymkhana and barrel racing competitions. Mr. Hasenauer was preceded in death by his father, William Hasenauer; and twin sisters, Diana and Theresa.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his loving wife, Diane and their children, Holly and Sage; three brothers, Glenn, Duane (Lori), and Scott; two nephews, Austin and Duane Jr.; and four nieces, Brianna, Robin, Maxi and Amanda.
John never met a stranger. He loved talking to anyone and everyone. His kindness and caring was inspiring and drew people to him. He made friends everywhere he went.
His spirit has gone to be with the Lord, but his unending love and kindness remain in the hearts of all he left behind.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 7, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
