Winder’s EMS application approved

Despite objections from Barrow County officials, the City of Winder’s application for a separate EMS license has been approved by the state, city administrator Donald Toms said Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health Ambulance Service license was approved by the state Office of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma and issued to the city Sept. 20, six days before the county board of commissioners approved correspondence urging the state not to approve it.
Toms said Tuesday the city intends to contract with Conyers-based National Emergency Medical Services, Inc. to provide a dedicated ambulance service in the city. The city has not had a 24/7 ambulance stationed within the city limits for more than a decade, he said. Barrow County Emergency Services does have three stations with Winder addresses — 222 Pleasant Hill Church Road Northeast, 1036 Carl Bethlehem Road and 1292 Ga. 211.
There are also stations in Statham, Bethlehem and Auburn.
The approval is the first step in the process toward the city having its own EMS provider separate from Barrow County Emergency Services. Neither the city nor National EMS have filed for the required ambulance zoning or service area as of now, according to the state office. Approval for acquiring the zone or service area is done through the Northeast Georgia Region 10 EMS Council.
Toms said Mayor David Maynard applied for the EMS license and had the authority to do so without a city council vote.
See more in the Oct. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
