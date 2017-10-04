FOOTBALL: Eagles pitted against another high-powered opponent

East Jackson faces the second half of what will be as tough a two-game stretch anyone in Region 8-AAA will face all year.

The Eagles (1-3, 0-1) tangled with the defending region champion Morgan County last week and now faces seventh-ranked Monroe Area this Friday.
The 6-0 Purple Hurricanes are vastly improved over last season when they went 3-8.
“(Monroe Area coach) Kevin Reach has done an outstanding job of putting the energy back in that program … they are playing at a different speed than they did last year,” East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said. “That’s a big kudos to coach Reach.”
Quarterback play has been a big factor in the Purple Hurricanes’ success.
Monroe Area is coming off a 42-14 win over Jackson County last week during which Byron rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 106 yards and a touchdown. Bryon has thrown for 858 yards this season and run for 845 yards.
“The quarterback is a veteran signal caller and he does a great job of seeing what you’ve decided to do, and he can make you pay,” Wilkins said.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 4 issue of The Jackson Herald.
