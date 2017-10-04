FOOTBALL: Tigers look to bounce back from loss

A new week brings another Friday night and another challenge for the Commerce Tiger football team.
The Tigers (4-1, 3-1 Region 8-A) suffered their first loss of 2017 last Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian. They look to get back on track this Friday as they travel to Lilburn to take on region foe Providence Christian Academy (1-4, 1-3).
Head coach Michael Brown called the Storm a “vastly improved” team that is playing well on defense.
“It seems like everybody that we’ve seen on film is not really able to do a lot against them early in the game,” Brown explained, “so, we’re going to have our hands full.”
Commerce owns the series record at 3-0 and have outscored Providence 157-10 in the three meetings that dates back to 2014.
In last week’s loss, Brown said his team played “extremely hard” and “physical.”
“I thought as far as our effort and our physicality, we were, probably, as good in our effort and probably a little bit more physical than Prince,” he added.
