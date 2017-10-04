VOLLEYBALL: Panthers roll into area tourney with 29 victories

Jackson County volleyball coach Ron Fowler figured his team was in store for some wins this season.
But maybe not 29.
With a 29-11 mark through regular season play, this Panther team is chasing the school-record mark of 33 victories — set in 1996 — as it turns its attention to the postseason and trying to win an area title this week.
“Twenty-nine wins has definitely exceeded expectations,” Fowler said. “I have said from day one that we were going to have a very tough non-area schedule to prepare us for area play. Our team never set a team goal for wins in the regular season. Our focus was always preparing for area. As the season progressed our coaching staff and players knew we had the ability to win a lot of games.”
Jackson County closed out its regular season with Senior Night victories over Bethlehem Christian (25-8, 25-10) and Johnson (25-11, 25-15) on Thursday.
The Panthers, by virtue of their No. 1 seeding for the area tournament, will host area tournament play Saturday, starting with the 8-AAA semifinals at 3 p.m. The finals are set for 5 p.m.
Fowler notes how far the program has progressed in earning hosting rights for this tournament.
“We could not be more excited to host the area tournament,” he said. “Most of our girls played on the team that won five games in 2015, so there is a strong sense of pride among them about what they have accomplished this season. It is always special to win area, but it is even more meaningful to have the opportunity to win it in our gym.”
