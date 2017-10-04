CROSS COUNTRY: Eagle runners gradually working toward region

Though the calendar has turned to October, the East Jackson cross country program has remained somewhat in training mode for the majority of the season.
And that’s been by design.
“We haven’t raced as much as we usually do,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said. “We had a lot of kids who didn’t run the way we would have liked them to in the summer.”
As a result, the veteran coach said both the girls’ and boys’ teams used most of August and September getting into shape.
East Jackson did, however, take part in a meet last week, running in last Tuesday’s Jackson County Invitational, held at the Panthers’ new course on the western side of the county. Jackson County will host the region meet on that course on Oct. 28.
The East Jackson cross country team made a clean sweep of that event, winning both the boys’ and girls’ meets and boasting the top runners in each race.
“We wanted to get on the course because that’s where the region (meet) is going to be at,” Sitton said. “The times were substantially slower than usual. I told the kids, the important thing is that we got to get on the course.”
East Jackson junior runner Shane Shelafoe posted a time of 17:36 to win the boys’ race and lead his team to a victory.
“Shane is running really well,” Sitton said. “He’s been working really hard, and he has his sights set on being one of the top runners at the region meet and the state meet … He’s been running really well.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 4 issue of The Jackson Herald.
