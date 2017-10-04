VOLLEYBALL: Eagles ready for region tournament

The East Jackson volleyball team has clinched a spot in the Class AAA state playoffs for the third-straight season.
The Eagles enter this week’s Region 8-AAA tournament as the No. 3 seed. With only five teams in the tournament, the Eagles are locked into the playoffs. The team’s first-round matchup is against the No. 2 seed Morgan County Bulldogs. The Eagles went 4-4 in region play during the regular season.
In order to advance in the tournament, first-year head coach Kortney Kurtz said the team needs to put the past behind them in terms of wins and losses.
“Whatever happened in August and September truly was just about learning to play with one another,” Kurtz explained. “It is a new season. A one and done kind of season at that.
“The girls need to come mentally and physically prepared for all games and look forward into their future and into their goals; not in the past and what has happened against teams we will see again.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 4 issue of The Jackson Herald.
