FOOTBALL: Jackson County looks to halt losing streak

The Jackson County football team hopes to end a three-game slide but will face a Franklin County team trying rid itself of a similar losing skid.
The Panthers (3-3, 0-1) will take on the Lions (1-5, 0-1) — losers of their last three games — on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said Franklin County’s record is a bit misleading.
“They’ve got some athletes,” he said. “They’re better than everybody thinks. They do some tough stuff to defend. They’re not a bad football team. I think they’ve gotten better since the beginning of the season.”
Jackson County is coming off a 42-14 loss to seventh-ranked Monroe Area last week in its region opener, while Franklin County took one on the chin against Hart County, losing 41-14.
Jackson County has given up more than 40 points in back-to-back games having faced high-powered offenses the past two weeks. Meanwhile, Franklin County has struggled to stop opponents all season, allowing nearly 40 points per contest.
Worley said the Lions have solid linebacker in Brandon Weaver, while, on the other side of the ball, Franklin County’s triple option offense is spearheaded by quarterback Titlan Wells and running back Myrian Craft.
“They can hurt you if you don’t tackle well,” Worley said of the Lions skill players.
