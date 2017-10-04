Panther cross country teams unveil new course

The Jackson County cross country teams were able to test drive their new home course with the region meet ahead at the end of the month.
Both the boys’ and girls’ squads — which both held out key runners — finished second out of five teams last Tuesday in hosting the Jackson County Invitational at their new venue on the west side of the county.
“We did well as we did hold out some of our top runners,” coach Matt King said. “It was a good measuring time for our runners and to see where we stacked up against region competition as everyone who ran plays an important role in our team.”
Eli Griffeth led the boys with a seventh-place finish (20:53) as Russell Hendley and Dawson Miller both sat out. Hazel Allen paced the girls by finishing second (26:59.80) with the team’s No. 1 runner, Jaycie Ponce not competing.
Region foe and rival East Jackson placed first in both the boys’ and girls’ team standings.
“The course is hard with two big hills, which goes back to how cross country is not a time-only sport, but more of who you beat,” King said. “We are looking forward to the final push into region and more races out there.”
Jackson County has just two regular season meets remaining before hosting the Region 8-AAA meet on Oct. 28.
“We feel we are in a good spot right now and want to keep everyone healthy and ready,” King said.
