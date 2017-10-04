SOFTBALL: Dragons enter postseason with No. 1 seed

Fittingly, the Jefferson softball team had to go through Stephens County to earn the No. 1 seed in the region tournament and did so with a win in another close game in this notably tight series.
The defending region champions, who opened play in the region tournament this past Tuesday, beat second-place Stephens County 1-0 last Tuesday (Sept. 26) to finish atop the 8-AAAA regular season standings at 8-2.
Coach Kacie Bostwick, whose team lost four of five non-region games to start the season, said she’s “very proud” of the regular season her team put together.
“They have worked really hard and they deserve to be where they are at,” Bostwick said last week. “I know that they are not satisfied yet, as they should not be because our job is not quite done yet.”
The Dragons, by virtue of their No. 1 seed, have avoided the play-in round and are assured of being one of the four teams representing the region at state, despite what happens this week in the region tournament.
Jefferson’s win over Stephens County was the fifth time since last year the two programs have played a game decided by a 1-0 final score. Bostwick said her team and Stephens County are evenly matched, starting with pitching.
“I think the No. 1 reason is both of our teams have really good pitchers … so that definitely has something to do with it,” Bostwick said. “But I also think there’s a bit of a rivalry there, so I think those rivalry games are just a little bit tougher usually than other games.”
Emily Perrin, after being on the losing end of a 1-0 game with Stephens County on Sept. 7, outdueled the Indians’ Emma Whitfield this time, throwing a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks.
“She did a great job,” Bostwick said. “She is very excitable and very energetic. When she is on a roll, she just keeps rolling.”
Perrin threw just one inning the night before in the Dragons’ non-region win over East Hall and was rested and focused for the start against Stephens County, according to Bostwick.
“She said to me before the game, ‘I’ve been excited about this game for weeks now,’” Bostwick said. “She was just mentally and physically really focused and ready to go.”
Jefferson scored its lone run with a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning from Sam Vinson.
The Dragons finished with four hits. Emily Matthews went 2-for-2 at the plate.
Bostwick believes the 10-game region regular season — and close contests like the ones against Stephens County — has her team battle-tested for the close ball games it may face in the postseason.
“I think playing in a tough region has helped us get to that point,” she said.
