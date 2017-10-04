VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson records two more wins

The Jefferson volleyball team honored its seniors and picked up two more victories last week.
The Dragons beat Tallulah Falls (25-23, 18-25, 25-20) and Morgan County (25-14, 25-17) on Senior Night Thursday to run their record to 22-14.
Jefferson closed out the regular season this past Tuesday night with Area 8-AAAA matches against St. Pius X and Stephens County (results were not available at press time). The Dragons had a 5-3 record in area play heading into those matches.
Jefferson will take the No. 3 seed into this week’s area tournament, which is set for Thursday and Saturday at The Arena at Jefferson.
With the postseason starting, the Dragons hope for another deep October run. Jefferson reached the Elite Eight last year in coach Brittani Lawrence’s first season.
