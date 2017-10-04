CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson runners battle through MainStreet meet

The Jefferson cross country teams found themselves facing less-than-ideal circumstances while hosting their own meet last week.
With neither team at full strength and having just run the Saturday prior, Jefferson finished second in boys’ standings and fourth in the girls’ standings last Tuesday at the MainStreet Newspapers Meet at Crow’s Lake.
“It was hard for us to race twice in four days,” coach Brady Sigler said.
Derek Hildebrand ran while ill, according to Sigler, but recorded a time of 17:30.02 to place seventh in the boys’ race and lead the Dragons to their second-place showing. Levi Holliday, who ran a time of 17:49.91, added a ninth-place finish. Justice Ogbe also broke 18 minutes, running a 17:53.71 to place 11th.
Jefferson, with 61 points, finished behind meet champion North Oconee (27 points), which produced four top-10 finishers.
On the girls’ side, Jefferson placed fourth with 123 points as No. 1 runner Maggie Dyer sat out.
In Dyer’s place, freshman Caitlin Schroeder garnered another top-10 finish, placing sixth with a time of 21:22.48.
