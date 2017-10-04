CHEERLEADING: Panthers finish fifth at Mill Creek

Following a five-point deduction for an inverted secondary stunt, the Jackson County competitive cheerleading team took fifth place out of six teams Saturday in a meet at Mill Creek.
“We had our weakest performance of the year on Saturday,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
The Panthers also dropped one side of their pyramid.
“We could have finished in third at least if we had hit another clean routine,” Brooks noted.
Jackson County finished ahead of region foe, Franklin County, but finished behind region opponents East Jackson and Hart County.
“So far, we have beaten half our region to date, and we still have three regular season opportunities to increase our score before heading to region and state,” Brooks said.
