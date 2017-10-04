CHEERLEADING: Panthers finish fifth at Mill Creek

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
Following a five-point deduction for an inverted secondary stunt, the Jackson County competitive cheerleading team took fifth place out of six teams Saturday in a meet at Mill Creek.

“We had our weakest performance of the year on Saturday,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
The Panthers also dropped one side of their pyramid.
“We could have finished in third at least if we had hit another clean routine,” Brooks noted.
Jackson County finished ahead of region foe, Franklin County, but finished behind region opponents East Jackson and Hart County.
“So far, we have beaten half our region to date, and we still have three regular season opportunities to increase our score before heading to region and state,” Brooks said.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.