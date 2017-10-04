CHEERLEADING: Eagles place third at Mill Creek

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
East Jackson’s competitive cheerleading squad posted 50.17 points with no deductions to finish third at a meet Saturday at Mill Creek.


“They made a lot of improvements from the first competition, but we still have a lot of room to grow,” coach Bralee Griffin said.
The Eagles finished behind North Hall and Hart County and ahead of East Hall, Jackson County and Franklin County.
East Jackson will compete again Saturday at Buford High School.
