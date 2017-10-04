It took three games but the Winder-Barrow High School softball team eliminated Gainesville High School and punched its ticket for the upcoming GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Bulldoggs defeated the Lady Elephants 8-0 in five innings Wednesday afternoon after the two teams split a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Rose Johnson earned the win and had a no-hitter going until there were two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Gainesville was the designated home team after winning a pre-game coin toss. Johnson eventually allowed two hits but had six strikeouts while giving up just one walk on 53 pitches.
Jakayla Sullivan helped pace the offense with a two-run homer. She finished the game 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
WBHS will now face Lanier at 4 p.m. Thursday. in a game to determine the No. 3 seeding for the state playoffs. The contest will be played at Apalachee High School.
“Gainesville gave us a scare,” Winder-Barrow coach Lee Smoak said. “We picked a bad time to play our worst game of the season (in the series opener.) We were able to rebound today. We learned a valuable lesson that you can’t take anything or anyone for granted. Gainesville came into the series with a great game plan and they deserved to win the first game of the series.”
In Wednesday’s series clincher, Johnson also went 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs while Alexis Berry drove in two runs.
The Lady Bulldoggs led 1-0 after two innings but added three more in the top of the third, which seemed to take the battle out of Gainesville. Four more runs in the top of the fourth sealed the deal for WBHS which will now look to its battle with Lanier.
“Lanier has a good hitting lineup,” Smoak said. “They have a crafty left hander as well. They are not going to be a pushover.”
WBHS defeated Lanier in two competitive games (9-6, 8-6) during the regular season.
Softball: Doggs finish off Gainesville, clinch state playoff berth
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry