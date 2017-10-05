The Apalachee High School softball team had beaten Dacula twice in the regular season heading into Thursday’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship game. The Wildcats weren’t as fortunate the third time around.
Dacula scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning and then held off the Wildcats in the bottom of the inning to win 3-1 and claim the region title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming state playoffs.
It was the second straight season the Falcons had beaten Apalachee (14-11) in eight innings for the region championship.
“It’s hard to beat a good team three times in one season,” Wildcats coach Jessica Sinclair said after the loss. “And they’re a great team.”
Jin Sileo led off the top of the eighth inning for Dacula with a single to right field and promptly stole second. She came around to score the eventual winning run when Alexis Davis laid down a sacrifice bunt and Apalachee pitcher Emily Hodnett threw wild into right field. The Falcons pushed another run across later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Elsie Igberase.
Falcon pitcher Sydney Boulware retired the Wildcats in the bottom of the inning to clinch the win. Boulware, who had missed a large chunk of the regular season with an injury, allowed just the one run on six hits while striking out 10 in eight innings of work.
“Sydney threw an amazing game,” Sinclair said. “She came out there ready to pitch and it showed. We didn’t look great coming through the lineup the first time, but we put ourselves in some good positions. We just didn’t execute. That’s the game sometimes.”
The Falcons got on the scoreboard with an unearned run off Wildcat starter S’Niyah Stinson in the top of the second, but the Wildcats tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Catcher Madyson Coe led off with a single and courtesy runner Madison Hubler came all the way around from to score on a throwing error off a base hit by Grace Hedges.
The Wildcats had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the sixth when Bri Bryson singled to left and Coe bunted for a base hit, bringing up the heart of the order. But Boulware bounced back, striking out Hodnett, getting Stinson to fly out to left and getting Hedges to pop out to short to escape the jam.
Apalachee caught a pair of tough breaks in the bottom seventh. Nicole Trammell led the inning off with a blast to center that was caught at the fence, and after Alexis Griffith reached on a bunt single, she was thrown out trying to steal second base and injured her shoulder in the process. She did not return.
“Our girls came prepared today just like they were all year,” said Sinclair, who is in her first season as head coach. “They’ve been the best they can be and an amazing team so far.”
Apalachee will host Dunwoody, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, next week in the first round of the state playoffs. A date has not been set, but the best-of-three series will begin either Thursday, Oct. 12, or Friday, Oct. 13.
“We’re not done yet. We’ve put ourselves in a good position by being able to play at home the first round,” Sinclair said. “You’ve got to have a short-term memory when it comes to playoff softball.”
Lanier 4, Winder-Barrow 2
Prior to the championship game Thursday, Lanier topped Winder-Barrow 4-2 at Apalachee to lock up the third seed for the playoffs.
The Bulldoggs (15-13) will be the No. 4 seed and will take on Region 7 champion Pope in the first round next week.
The Longhorns got on the board early thanks to an RBI single by Payton Franklin in the top of the first inning. They stretched their lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Alexa Litzenberger drew a walk to start the inning, stole second and advanced to third on Maygan Loparo’s single. Lanier then played small ball the next two batters, perfect executing a pair of squeeze plays that made it 3-0. Franklin’s RBI groundout later in the inning further extended the cushion.
The Bulldoggs scored their first run in the bottom of the frame on an RBI double by Emily Ferguson, but Emilie Elrod got caught in a rundown on the play between third and home and was tagged out for the final out of the inning.
Winder-Barrow scratched across one more run in the seventh on another RBI double by Ferguson that plated Kierra Brown, but Longhorn pitcher Laura Ann Acker got Karli Whitaker to ground out to first to end the game.
Softball: Dacula tops Wildcats in 8 innings for region title; WBHS drops third-place game to Lanier
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry