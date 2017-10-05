Region champs: Dragons edge Raiders in softball ‘track meet’

This was not a region track meet, but it kind of felt like one.
Jefferson captured the Region 8-AAAA softball championship Thursday afternoon in a high-scoring, 9-8, come-from-behind victory over visiting Madison County, rallying for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase a 7-3 deficit.
The slugfest included base runners galore and plenty of drama on a hot afternoon. Dragon coach Kacie Bostwick cooled off with a bucket of ice water dumped over her head by her players after the win.
“That’s really cold, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.
Bostwick said Thursday’s game was like no other Jefferson contest this year.
“What’s crazy about that game is we haven’t had a shootout with anybody all year,” she said. “We haven’t had one where we were going to go back and forth and back and forth. So, we got put in a situation we haven’t been in all year. And the girls responded as they should. It was a team effort.”
The coach said her squad never gave up, even when the Dragons fell behind on two occasions, trailing 3-0 early and then 7-3.
“I don’t think they ever lost focus,” said Bostwick. “They were chipping away as we worked through it. I just think their concentration and their focus is what kept us in the game… (Sam) Vinson came in and threw and got some outs when she needed to. (Emily) Perrin came in and closed it. The offense was spectacular. They did an awesome job.”
Jefferson gave up one run in the first inning, followed by two Red Raiders runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Meanwhile, the Dragons stranded several base runners early in the game, leaving the bases loaded in the first, and a runner stranded on third in the second.
Jefferson finally lit up the scoreboard in the third inning, rallying for three runs. Cesyrea Cox ripped a double to drive home Giorgia Russell. Caroline Brownlee drove home Dawson Horn on an infield single. And Cameron Watson bunted home a run to knot the score at three.
The Red Raiders rallied to go ahead 7-3, but Jefferson answer with a five-run fifth. Vinson opened the inning with a double. Soon after, Brownlee drove home a run with a double to deep center. With two outs, Savannah Dooley ripped a two-run double. Russell followed with a two-run single to give the Dragons the lead for good.
Dragon shortstop Savannah Dooley gunned down a runner in the top of the sixth at the plate to maintain the 8-7 Jefferson lead. And the home squad added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a fielder’s choice by Watson.
