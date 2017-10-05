Perfection: Region title caps unbeaten run through 8-AAA for Panthers

Jackson County won its third region softball title in six years and added a historical twist in garnering this latest trophy.
With an 11-1 rout of Franklin County in the Region 8-AAA finals on Thursday, the Panthers completed a perfect season in region play. Jackson County (22-7) went 10-0 in regular-season competition and then won all three of its region tournament games, giving it a 13-0 mark against 8-AAA opponents.
“It’s never been done,” coach Chad Brannon said. “I’m very proud of them. That’s really amazing … We knew we had something special, but we didn’t anticipate this to be honest.”
This year’s region title for Jackson County follows Region 8-AAA championships in 2012 and 2014.
“It’s awesome,” catcher Joni Lott said. “It’s such an awesome experience, just to be out here playing with people you’ve grown up with and to win big titles like this, it feels good.”
Pitcher Brooke Kibbe, who threw six innings for the victory against Franklin County, said winning a region title as a senior was satisfying.
“The team had my back, and it was just awesome,” said Kibble, who was a freshman when the Panthers won a region title in 2014. “I’m so happy.”
The Panthers, who once again broke a game open late, scored nine of their 11 runs in the final two innings. The game ended in the sixth inning via run rule, and the team soon after celebrated with the 8-AAA trophy in the middle of the infield. Jackson County players then conspired to sneak up and douse Brannon with the water cooler.
“It hurt,” Brannon said with a laugh. “I’m mad at (assistant coach Joseph) Laird for not saying anything."
The coach said winning the region title is a testament to the hard work the team put in, dating all the way back to weight training in June.
“They deserve it,” he said. “They’re a great bunch of kids, and it’s all about them, and it was a good game, too.”
Several Panthers contributed offensively as Jackson County beat Franklin County (19-13) for the fourth time this season. Serina Bergeron went 3-for-4 for the Panthers while Joni Lott was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Logan Wright was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Others driving in runs were Sara Beth Allen (1-for-4, double) and Brooke Simmons (1-for-4).
Jackson County trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth before Lott tied the game with an RBI single. Wright put the Panthers ahead later in the inning with a ground out that brought Lott home from third.
Then the floodgates opened in the fifth when Jackson County brought nine batters to the plate and scored five runs to pull ahead 7-1.
“We’re good at making adjustments the second time through the lineup,” Brannon said. “That’s a lot of what it is. We have so many seasoned kids. They’re good hitters.”
The Panthers ended the game with four runs in the sixth inning. Allen doubled home a run and then three more runs scored off an error on a Meghan Sorrells grounder, bringing the mercy rule into effect.
“I guess that we see that we’re struggling at first and then we finally just get it together,” Lott said of the team’s offense. “The (sixth) inning rolls around and we’re scoring eight runs, 10 runs, run-ruling them.”
Jackson County again benefitted from another quality start in the circle from the highly-consistent Kibbe.
The senior improved to 17-1 with a complete-game two-hitter, surrendering an earned run and one walk while striking out two.
Kibbe kept the Franklin County bats at bay while the game was close, giving up her only run when Jaden Cheek singled home Peyton Rivers in the fourth inning to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. The pitcher said she knew the team’s offense would eventually give her the run support she needed.
“On yeah, they always do, especially like the fourth, fifth inning,” Kibbe said. “We always come back and it relieves a lot of stress for me out there — a whole lot.”
Jackson County will move on to face Region 7-AAA No. 4 seed Lumpkin County in a Wednesday doubleheader at home to start the state playoffs. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday if needed. Brannon said his team would enjoy the region title victory and then move on.
“This is just turning the page on the postseason,” Brannon said. “That’s really what it’s about.”