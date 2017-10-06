Banks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Highway 59 and Barnes Circle (Commerce). A third-party call regarding a male subject being shot was received at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday. After response to the scene, an intense investigation ensued.
“With the investigation steadily evolving, neighboring agencies were alerted of a possible person of interest. It was determined that the shooting was an isolated incident and that the shooter and victim knew one another,” stated Sheriff Carlton Speed. “Due to the relentless and diligent efforts of all agencies involved, we are able to report that the suspected shooter is now in custody.”
“Dextavious McCurry, 26, of Commerce, was located and arrested in Anderson County, South Carolina at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The extradition process has started in order to bring the suspect back to Banks County for the charge of aggravated assault,” Speed said. “The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation into the cause of the shooting is on-going and additional charges are pending the results of the investigation findings.
“I am thankful for the meticulous efforts and immediate assistance we received from all personnel involved. Specifically, I want to thank our Banks County E-911 personnel along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Hart County Sheriff’s Office.”
Commerce man charged in shooting
