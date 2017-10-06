Bridges: Countdown to Kickoff: Battle of Barrow

Note: The 14th chapter in the Battle of Barrow football rivalry arrived on Sept. 30 as Winder-Barrow High School and Apalachee High School squared off in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener for both teams.
From the Tailgate Barrow event the night before to the actual football game, the community turned out for this year’s event. Barrow News-Journal sports correspondent Chris Bridges made these observations as kickoff approached Friday night:
•5:29 p.m.: Turning into the main parking lot at Winder-Barrow High School more than two hours before kickoff, those helping with parking are already at their posts.
•5:34 p.m.: As one walks into W. Clair Harris Stadium, the field is still a nice shade of green despite the lack of rain the last two weeks. The yard line and hash marks are painted white with a wide “WB” at midfield.
•5:36 p.m.: Despite it being officially fall, it is still 84 degrees in late September, the last game of the month for the Bulldoggs and Wildcats. Heat will once again play a factor in the game later tonight.
•5:37 p.m.: The earliest of arriving fans are taking their seats on the home side of the stadium.
•5:39 p.m.: AHS personnel begin bringing the first of their sideline equipment to the visitor’s sideline.
•5:50 p.m.: Longtime WBHS game ball manager Mike Maxey observes the scene. Now in his fourth decade of service to the Bulldogg program, Maxey is a member of the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.
•5:55 p.m.: Hamburgers and hot dogs are being prepared for sale in the concession stand.
•5:59 p.m.: The first AHS fans take their seats on the visitor’s side of the stadium.
•6:13 p.m.: Longtime PA announcer Jeff Hulsey conducts “mic check.”
•6:26 p.m.: WBHS cheerleaders arrive on their sidelines.
•6:31 p.m.: Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” blares over the speakers as kickoff arrives in an hour.
•6:39 p.m.: The first group of players take the field for pregame warm-ups.
•6:41 p.m.: WBHS head football coach Heath Webb talks with a long-time high school football reporter.
•6:49 p.m.: Game officials walk onto the field.
•6:50 p.m.: AHS cheerleaders arrive on their sideline.
•6:54 p.m.: The full WBHS team is on the field for warmups. The Bulldoggs are wearing red jerseys and red pants.
•6:55 p.m.: The rest of the AHS players take the field for warmups.
•6:56 p.m.: The WBHS band marches into the stadium.
•7 p.m.: 30 minutes to kickoff.
•7:04 p.m.: The AHS band arrives.
•7:09 p.m.: AHS players return to their locker room.
•7:13 p.m.: The Russell Middle School and Bear Creek Middle School football teams are recognized.
•7:18 p.m.: The WBHS band plays the national anthem. Members of the WBHS JROTC present the flags at midfield.
•7:26 p.m.: AHS captains Parker Miller, Donny Kulp, Christian Porterfield and Sam Skinner and WBHS captains Brock Landis, Peige Moore, Logan Cash and Josh Sims meet at midfield.
•7:29 p.m.: The teams take the field after crashing through their respective run-through signs.
•7:31 p.m.: Winder-Barrow’s Harlin Brown kicks off to Apalachee’s Lorenzo Stephenson who returns the football to the Wildcat 12-yard line as another Battle of Barrow game begins.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Countdown to Kickoff: Battle of Barrow
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry