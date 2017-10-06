Additional arrests made in shooting

Three additional arrests have been made in yesterday’s shooting incident in Banks County.
The following individuals are being held at the Banks County Law Enforcement Center:
•Amanda Joy Hanley, 35, Commerce, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Dujuan Montie Williams, 35, Commerce, has been arrested and charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault.
•Marico Jamal Hollie, 28, Commerce, has been arrested and charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault.
In regards to the suspected shooter, Dextavious McCurry, his extradition process has started and is expected to be complete within the following week. He is facing charges in Banks County for aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
