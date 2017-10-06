Additional arrests made in shooting

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Friday, October 6. 2017
Three additional arrests have been made in yesterday’s shooting incident in Banks County.
The following individuals are being held at the Banks County Law Enforcement Center:
•Amanda Joy Hanley, 35, Commerce, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Dujuan Montie Williams, 35, Commerce, has been arrested and charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault.
•Marico Jamal Hollie, 28, Commerce, has been arrested and charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault.
In regards to the suspected shooter, Dextavious McCurry, his extradition process has started and is expected to be complete within the following week. He is facing charges in Banks County for aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.