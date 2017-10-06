Richard Little (10-02-17)

Friday, October 6. 2017
JEFFERSON - Richard Bryan Little, 62, passed away Monday, October 2, 2017.

Mr. Little was born in Hall County, Ga., the son of Jack Dempsey Little of Jefferson and the late Barbara Ann Ledford Little. Mr. Little was a HVAC technician on commercial trucks and attended Attica Baptist Church. Mr. Little was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Samples Little.

Survivors in addition to his father include his children, Mark Allen Little, Jefferson, and Jessica Little, Jefferson; sister, Lanice Little Couch and her husband Joe, Jefferson; and brother, Jack David Little and his wife Melanie, Dacula.

The visitation will be held on Monday October 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service. A memorial service will be held on Monday, following the visitation at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
