‘Bob’ Settle (10-06-17)

JEFFERSON - Robert H. “Bob” Settle, 88, formerly of Greenville, S.C. and Athens, Ga., passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017.
Bob was born in Winder on January 14, 1929, the son of Robert and Wilma Appleby Settle. He was raised in First Baptist Church Winder, where he trusted Jesus as His Lord and Savior, at the age of 13. He lived the rest of his life seeking to honor the Lord in all areas of his life.
Bob graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 1946 and from North Georgia College in 1950. After college, Bob married Jo Anne Booth Settle on June 17, 1950. He and Jo Anne raised three children and were happily married for 44 years until her death in 1994.
His work career covered just over 44 years in various accounting related positions. Bob worked for Dunn & Bradstreet; with his father at Settle Motor Company in Winder; for Sears, Roebuck & Company in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rome, Ga., and Athens; for Ivey Realty & Company in Athens; and retired from Athens First Bank & Trust in Athens.
In his early retirement years, Bob enjoyed time with family and serving through his local church. Whether he was serving as chairman of the finance team or volunteering as a cook for children’s camp, he modeled a true servant’s heart. He also volunteered with an Athens Hospice group, and did financial work for several small businesses.
His retirement years included cultivating a talent in art. He leaves to his family many beautiful paintings of landscapes and landmarks from travel and his early life in Winder. His interest in genealogy resulted in his publishing an in-depth book of the Settle family history. He also wrote a booklet called “Things I Remember” which is filled with priceless antidotes of his growing up years in Winder.
On April 5, 1999, Bob married Tempie Robertson Settle and moved to Greenville, S.C. He joined Tempie in becoming active in the Greenville community through the Mauldin Baptist Church and by serving for several years on the Mauldin City Planning Commission. Their years together in Greenville were filled with special times with Tempie’s son, Charles and his family.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Tempie Robertson Settle; brother, Tom Settle (Carolyn); sister, Betty Jane Watson (W.A); son, David Settle (Debbie); daughter, Karen Newton (Garry); daughter, Lisa Carpenter (Bruce); and step-son, Charles Robertson (Caroline); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Bob’s final years were enhanced by the caring staff of Mulberry Grove Senior Living in Statham, Ga., Bentley Assisted Living in Jefferson, Ga., and Bridgeway Hospice of Athens, Ga.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 9, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Braselton. The Rev. Ken Rucker will officiate. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1. until 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton Ga. 30517 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
