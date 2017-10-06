Football: Tigers roll past Storm, 55-0

If anyone thought a hangover could occur after last week's loss to Prince Avenue, it's safe to say the Commerce Tigers made sure they showed there wasn't one in Lilburn Friday night.
The Tigers (5-1, 4-1 Region 8-A) plowed through Providence Christian Academy (1-5, 1-4) 55-0. The Tigers' offense was led by quarterback Nate Ray's 141 passing yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 21 yards. Dajuan Wood caught two passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed three times for 18 yards and one score.
Nick Patrick rushed three times for 55 yards and one touchdown. Tyelon Brock scored two rushing touchdowns. Kyre Ware caught two passes for 53 yards.
"I thought our kids have responded great since last week," head coach Michael Brown said. "We had a great week of practice.
"We challenged them to come out tonight and be business-like in their approach. This is an improved Providence team. They're getting better. They're definitely going in the right direction. We wanted our guys to respect who we were playing and to come out and be a mature football team and take care of business. And we felt like they did that."
Twelve different Tigers had at least one rushing attempt Friday night. The Tigers totaled 527 yards on offense; 386 yards came via the ground game. For the entire second half, the Tigers' junior varsity offense played and scored two touchdowns.
"Had some guys make some really good runs," Brown said of the second group. "Shyne Colbert made a couple of really nice runs.
"Tyelon Brock made some nice runs. We were able to get everybody in the game and get them some playing time and that's always good."
The defense couldn't be lost either, giving up only four first downs, recording four sacks and a blocked Storm punt by Tucker Flint resulted in a touchdown.
On the game's opening drive, the Tigers needed only five plays to go 73 yards. The drive ended with a Wood 1-yard run into the end zone.
After a fumble on their second drive, the Tigers rebounded by going 75 yards in six plays, including overcoming a 15-yard penalty. The drive was capped when Ray hit Wood on a 26-yard touchdown strike.
On the next drive, Caleb Mason went airborne from two yards away to bump the lead to 21-0 as the first quarter closed.
Patrick found the end zone on a 26-yard run on the Tigers' next possession to move the lead to 28-0. On the ensuing Storm possession, Flint blocked and recovered the Storm punt to set the score at 35-0. Brock's first touchdown from a yard away bumped the score to 42-0. The score remained the same at halftime.
Brock's final touchdown came with 6:57 left in the third quarter. His 3-yard run gave the Tigers a 48-0 lead.
Colbert scored the Tigers' final touchdown on a 50-yard run with 1:02 left in the third quarter.
Next week, the Tigers welcome Riverside Military Academy.
