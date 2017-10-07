Jackson County was without one of the top running backs in program history for the majority of the night and still managed to find a way to win a region road game.
After running back Noah Venable left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury, Skilenthius Hilbert and Grey Akins ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers (4-3, 1-1) rallied to beat Franklin County 28-21 on Friday to keep their state playoff hopes alive.
“That’s a test and how do you respond?” Worley said of losing Venable. “And I think there for a little bit we didn’t know what to do, and we finally did and realized it’s a team effort. It’s not just one. Noah does make a huge difference, obviously, and he led regardless of not being on the field. But I think we’re going to come through that better with that happening.”
Worley added that he thinks Venable “will be fine” as far as his injury.
“I think it just needs some ice and some rest,” he said.
Venable, who has amassed over 1,200 rushing this season, appeared to injure his right ankle on an 11-yard run midway through the second quarter with the game tied 14-14. The senior was working on a monster night to that point with 158 yards in the game but did not return in the first half. Venable attempted to play in the second half but left the game again after only carrying the ball twice. The second carry resulted in a 27-yard fumble return for a Franklin County touchdown, putting the Lions ahead 21-14 just 1:10 in to the third quarter. Venable did not return the rest of the game.
The game turned in the fourth quarter.
A botched punt attempt deep in Franklin County territory gave Jackson County the ball at the Lion 6-yard line. Hilbert — a sophomore, fourth-string tailback — scored one play later.
“Football is such a game of momentum,” Worley said. “And they got a lot of that momentum, but when it shifts, it’s hard to get it back. They had it for a while, and when it shifted to us after the punt, it was tough for them to take it back. It’s amazing how momentum plays a key role in games.”
A missed PAT kept Franklin County ahead 21-20.
A quick three-and-out from the Lion offense, followed by a short punt, gave Jackson County the ball on the Franklin County 42.
Akins scored seven plays later, running from 11 yards out for a touchdown. Evan Mershon’s successful PAT gave the Panthers a 28-21 lead with 4:33 left. Akins and Chad Pittman came up with the key play on the drive connecting for a 14-yard pass on fourth down to keep the possession alive.
Akins’ touchdown run required a little adlibbing from the senior quarterback.
“We had our little option play,” he said. “I thought I was going to be able to pitch it to Chad Pittman out to the left, but everything got crumpled up. I just saw a wide-open hole back to the back side and everything just kind of fell into place.”
Akins praised the play of the offensive line, pointing to work of Hunter Baggett, Wesley Harper and Noah Hayes and Jonathan Fountain in the trenches.
“They really glued this whole team together,” he said.
Jackson County’s defense played a big role in the second half, too.
After being victimized by two big plays in the first half — a 54-yard touchdown run from Cale Swift and a 64-yard touchdown jaunt from Myrian Craft — the Panther defense forced a turnover on downs and three punts in the second half. Jackson County did not allow an offensive touchdown after halftime.
“They really settled in and started playing fast,” Worley said. “We’ve been saying, ‘cut the break lines and roll’ and they did that. They finally just let loose and played a little bit and had fun.”
The teams experienced a back-and-fourth first half.
Venable put the Panthers on the board first with a 3-yard touchdown run before Swift tied the game with his 54-yard run. Akins then threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Collin Lewis later in the first quarter, putting Jackson County back ahead 14-7, before Craft ripped off his 64-yard run in the second quarter, tying the game 14-14.
The score remained tied after halftime until Franklin County scored off the fumble early in the third quarter.
“We come out the second half and give up a fumble recovering for a touchdown,” Worley said. “They could have easily quit. They kept fighting. We actually had a lot of kids that haven’t played a ton this year that got to go into the game and see what they can do.”
Akins said the team can build off winning a game like this.
“I think this is a turning point right now,” he said. “I honestly do. I think this is where the sun is going to be rising on Jackson County.”
Jackson County continues region play next Friday, traveling to Hart County (1-5, 1-0).
Jackson Co. 28, Franklin Co. 21: Panthers rally after injury to Venable, win on the road
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry