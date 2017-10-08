VOLLEYBALL: Jackson County captures first area title in 21 years

Jackson County was the best team in area all season and left no doubt when it came time to prove it in the 8-AAA tournament.
With a straight-set sweep of East Jackson on Saturday, the Panthers won their first area volleyball title in 21 years. Senior Taylor Roland explained the emotion of the moment.
“It was like a feeling of relief,” Roland said. “We’ve worked so hard this season — morning practices and night practices. All this working out, it just feels great to win.”
The Panthers, who will host North Murray in the first round of the state tournament, are now 31-11 on the year.
“It’s a special group of girls,” said Jackson County head coach Ron Fowler. “They’ve worked really hard, and they truly deserve all the credit. This is just awesome.”
Jackson County warmed up for the area championship with a semifinals victory over Hart County before meeting rival East Jackson in the finals.
The Panthers trailed 15-12 in the first set before closing on a 13-3 run to win 25-18. Senior Jessica Streuer secured the deciding point by tapping the ball over the net to an empty spot on the floor.
“Winning the first set was huge,” Fowler said. “But we knew coming out the second and third set that they’re a really good team. They’ve been a good team for a long time, and they compete.”
Riding the momentum of the first-set win, Jackson County built up a 20-11 lead in the second set and won 25-17. The Panthers trailed 10-8 in the third set, but a point at the net from Ansley Robinson ignited a 7-0 run that included kills from Megan Milian and Gia Moua and a pair of aces from Jenny Moua. East Jackson cut Jackson County’s lead to 16-15 but never regained the lead as the Panthers took the third set 25-19.
“My hat’s off to them and their program,” Fowler said of East Jackson. “They’ve got a great group of kids. They’re well-coached. They definitely made a lot of adjustments since the last time we played them.”
East Jackson coach Kortney Kurtz said her team’s game plan centered around trying to slow Streuer, who was named the Area 8-AAA Player of the Year.
“The biggest thing for us was trying to shutdown Jessica (Streuer),” Kurtz said. “She plays right side hitter, so the biggest changes we had to make was how to stop her. By the third game we had changed up our lineup to put Sydney Mathis matched up with her, but she’s just phenomenal. She runs their team. She has great hands and a great swing.”
Fowler, who picked up his 50th win at Jackson County and was named 8-AAA Coach of the year, credited a strong week of practice, and a lot of motivation in his team’s title run.
“They’ve been wanting this a long time — the first time in 21 years,” Fowler said. “Especially for these seniors. They’ve been through the ups and downs here. It was great overall.”
Fowler added that assistant coach Sarah Fowler, who’s also his wife, “did a great job with the X’s and O’s, constantly moving pieces.”
The championship marks a quick turnaround for the fortunes of the volleyball program.
Fowler inherited a team that only won five matches in 2015 when he took over last year and has delivered an area title in only his second year. The coach said he’s proud of what the players have accomplished in such a short time.
“It’s very satisfying,” Fowler said. “A lot of the girls, they were in tears. I got a little bit emotional. My wife was emotional. Last year, we had talent. We had girls that worked hard. When you have girls that will work hard, just about anything is possible.”
By virtue of their area championship, the Panthers, as the top seed out of the area, will host their first-round state tournament matchup. Should they win, they play at home in the second round as well.
“We’re so excited to be able to host state,” Steuer said. “That’s a big thing for us. We’re excited to get our crowd out here and have a good home advantage. We’re super looking forward to the future, and hopefully great things are to come for us. I think they are.”
Roland, a fellow senior, expressed similar feelings.
“Being a senior, it’s great, because I feel like a leader on this team, so I get to lead everybody in my last year, and so we get to host things here. So it feels great.”
Streuer, a senior transfer into the program, said this has been a season to remember.
“This is like a dream come true for all of us,” she said. “It’s awesome to be able to say we went undefeated in region and were able to win the region tournament … It’s just been a blast. These girls have become like my family, even though I haven’t even been here a whole year. But I know that we’re going to be lifelong friends and we’re always going to remember this moment.”
